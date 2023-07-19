Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $26.76

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $24.00. Toast shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 5,113,259 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,832,474 shares of company stock valued at $61,543,736. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Toast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

