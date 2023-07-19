Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.55

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.55 and last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 141741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOELY. Nomura initiated coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

