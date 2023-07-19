Tompkins Financial (TMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMP shares. TheStreet lowered Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
