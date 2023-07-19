Tompkins Financial (TMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMP shares. TheStreet lowered Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.