Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

