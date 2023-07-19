TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $437.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 44.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in TPI Composites by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 102,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

