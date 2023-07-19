Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.13. 325,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $131.77 and a one year high of $199.83.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $238,100,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

