TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 859,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $805.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 176.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.