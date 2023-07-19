TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.2 %

TMDX opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,502,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

