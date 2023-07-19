Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.64. 48,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 206,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

