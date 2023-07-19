Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Up 1.8%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

