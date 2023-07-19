Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,305 shares changing hands.
Trinity Place Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 43.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trinity Place
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Place
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.