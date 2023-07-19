Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,305 shares changing hands.

Trinity Place Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 43.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 50,581.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Place during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Place during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Read More

