Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 1,396 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $213.67 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average is $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

