Truadvice LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

