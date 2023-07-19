Truadvice LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

