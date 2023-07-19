Truadvice LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.