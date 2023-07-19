Truadvice LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.