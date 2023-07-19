TrueUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,794,520,031 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

