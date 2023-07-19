Truist Financial Boosts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

HWC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 1,272,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

