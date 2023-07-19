Truist Financial Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $48.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IART opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.