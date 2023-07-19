Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 138,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,280,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

