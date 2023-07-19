U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

