U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Shares of USB opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

