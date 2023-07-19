Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,528 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 48,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

NYSE F traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 12,732,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,408,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

