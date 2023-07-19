Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 6,166,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,374,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

