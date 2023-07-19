Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.18

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $60.96 million and $1.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.52 or 0.00826899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00123358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030965 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17901947 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $778,106.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

