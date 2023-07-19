Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. 475,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

