Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.02. 606,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.