Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $214.02. The stock had a trading volume of 606,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,232. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

