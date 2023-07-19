Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.13. 470,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,875. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.37.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.