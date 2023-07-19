Unionview LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 3,048,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,977,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

