Unionview LLC Sells 693 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Unionview LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. 25,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,776. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $97.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

