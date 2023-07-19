Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $5.97 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and $184.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00019881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00309654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08773757 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 735 active market(s) with $183,419,012.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

