Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $85.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00019680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00308112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.98847463 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 736 active market(s) with $163,746,450.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

