United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 8,572,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.