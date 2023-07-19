United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Financial Review

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Green Brick Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $1.76 billion 1.50 $291.90 million $6.20 9.36

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and Green Brick Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Brick Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00

Green Brick Partners has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.63%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Green Brick Partners 16.22% 29.35% 17.83%

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

