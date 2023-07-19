UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.10.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

