Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head to Head Comparison

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SiriusPoint and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28% Universal Insurance -1.25% -2.69% -0.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.71 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -24.29 Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.39 -$22.26 million ($0.51) -30.63

Universal Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiriusPoint. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Universal Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

