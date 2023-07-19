Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up about 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Unum Group worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 197.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,552. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

