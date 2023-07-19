UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00013298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $1.20 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00308525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,806,821 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,807,715.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.99253431 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,338,514.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars.

