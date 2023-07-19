Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.6% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.50. 2,269,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,845,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,763 shares of company stock worth $1,813,692. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.