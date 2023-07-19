Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Stock Price Up 3%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 339,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 491,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

