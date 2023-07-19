USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on USCB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,905 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCB opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

