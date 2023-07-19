UTG (UTGN) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.54% 0.91%

Risk & Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 335 2015 1906 70 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 200.18%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.67 billion $1.22 billion 58.78

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

