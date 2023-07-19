ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.73 ($0.09), with a volume of 843907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.79. The firm has a market cap of £7.25 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

