Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.08. 47,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,819. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $261.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

