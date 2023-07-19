Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.68. 460,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,881. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

