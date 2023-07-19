Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. 1,226,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,276. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

