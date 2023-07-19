Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,570. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

