Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.97 and last traded at C$39.11. Approximately 7,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.33.

