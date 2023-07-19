Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. 1,313,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,935,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

